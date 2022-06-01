Why are Indian films failing to impress at film festivals?

Indian films are failing because they mainly focus on business rather than something productive for the people. They make most of the films in a monotonous way. It mainly gives attention to the physical appearance and less on the content like other countries.





Indian films often fail because of the original story. Even lack of intense performance though we have some brilliant actors. Some how I feel they go for box office hits that's where they lack to impress at the international festivals. They add unnecessary songs.





However, there are good films in Bollywood which has to be recognized.