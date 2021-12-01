Why are Ji Chang-wook's recent dramas not performing well in ratings?

One of the biggest Korean actor Ji Chang-wook who is known for his charismatic personality, tough looks and of course action dramas. Ji Chang-wook is known for his action scenes in "Healer," "K2" and "Warrior Baek Dong-soo." His dramas are loved and celebrated everywhere, but since he has returned from his mandatory service, he has not seen much success in terms of ratings. What could have been the possible reasons for the poor response?





During an interview, the actor said that he doesn't wish to do any more action dramas as it takes a toll on the body and that he would rather focus on romantic comedies. Since he has been a part of various rom-coms but didn't get much success out of it. Could it be because people are still influenced by his image as an action hero?





Another reason that I believe could be a factor is that he is focusing more on the quantity than on the quality of the dramas. The rush to create more is what is affecting the drama's quality. All the dramas he has been a part of, from "Suspicious Partner" to "Backstreet Rookie," had great potential, yet they turned out to be mediocre.





Well, no matter what the reason is, but we hope to see the Ji Chang-wook that he is known for, a brilliant actor. I have always enjoyed his dramas and would love to see him make a strong comeback. What do you think could be the reason for the lacklustre ratings and underwhelming reception of his dramas?