Why are just sex-oriented series and films being released on certain Indian OTT platforms?

There are a variety of genres to choose from, including corporate thrillers, medical thrillers, and so on but still..

Video OTT material is flooded with explicit scenes and adult themes to appeal to consumers' adrenaline rushes, particularly among the youth. R-rated content makes up a substantial portion of online streaming media. Although gaining access for teenagers is not a difficult task. Raw scenes and vulgarity are easy to come by because everything is broadcast live and unfiltered.

These days, the entertainment that attracts the majority on Indian OTT platforms is limited to violence, sex, and vulgarity. Sex and lose characters are woven throughout stories and characters nowadays, and without them, no film is complete. Progressive liberals and idealistic 'creators' have expressed outrage and dispute over such graphic depictions that have sparked heated debate.

No censorship supports creative liberty, yet without checks and balances, this artistic liberty is frequently abused for economic gain. Everything that sells better gets produced more in a large market-driven setup. Makers are profiting from it, and audiences are enjoying it, therefore more and more comparable programmes are being produced and broadcast.

What do you think about it?