Why are K-Netizens and Thai Netizens banded together to cancel H1-KEY's Sitala?

Rookie Girl Group H1-KEY was recently introduced to the K-pop world, consisting of four members Yel, Seoi, Riina, and Sitala. However, one member, in particular, is receiving a lot of attention for all the wrong reasons, the Thai member Sitala.

As soon as Sitala was revealed to be a member of this girl group, Thai netizens started to uncover her family background, and it turned out that she is the daughter of actor Runyu Wongkrachang who is an active participant in Thailand politics. He has been supportive of Thailand’s military coup dictatorship.

Sitala's family background and her possible involvement in this matter is the reason why K-netizens and Thai netizens want her out of H1-KEY and have banded together to ban her. Anyway, their agency hasn't responded yet to the ongoing controversy.

What do you think should she be removed from the group or not?