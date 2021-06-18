Why are mamaearth products so hyped?

~What it claims? A non-comedogenic face moisturizer for acne-prone skin, which moisturizes your face and keeps acne & pimples away which feels light on the face and is non-greasy.

~My Review It's been almost 2 weeks now that I am using this moisturizer. Moisturizers for me are one of the greatest challenges as I have Dry/ Combination skin. I always get small bumps after moisturizing my face and I am still struggling to find out which moisturizer is a boon for me! This Mama earth oil- free moisturizer is filled with some amazing reviews everywhere on the internet! So decided to purchase it. But I think it doesn't met my expectations as my T-zone becomes super oily after using this. It's maybe because of the humid weather nowadays or God knows why I felt it a bit heavy on my skin! IN SHORT, IT'S A FAILURE FOR ME!