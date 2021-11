Netizens can not stop appreciating TXT's Yeonjun after he was seen wearing a long skirt in a selfie. Fans were over the moon seeing Yeonjun breaking gender stereotypes and the way he has always been vocal about toxic masculinity.





Do you think when K-pop idols like Yeonjun makes such a statement, it encourages the fans to also look beyond these unnecessary stereotypes?





Check out the selfie below!