Why are netizens speculating about BTS' V releasing a new single track soon?

BTS' V who recently made his Instagram debut along with fellow members has been quite active since his arrival. From trying new filters to posting new images, V has been giving ARMYs the daily updates of his life. On December 10, V posted stories on his Instagram while driving a convertible during his Hawaii trip. Well, the catch here is that while driving V was listening to a song that was not recognizable.





This created quite a stir and ARMYs couldn't help but start digging what song it is, and guess what? It's not an already released track, the song is an original track by V as later confirmed by the singer himself. V took to Weverse and shared, "Leaving the caption here. It’s just a song I made a long time ago but the vibes are good so…"





Now, this revelation made ARMY's suspicious that he might be releasing this song on his birthday which is on December 29 much like his last birthday when he released his collaboration with Peakboy, “Snow Flower” which is on December 29. What do you think? Are we getting a new single by V on his birthday?





Check out the stories on his Instagram below.