Why are people hating on Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas when they're raising funds?

We're living in unprecedented times with Covid causing a devastating impact in the country. Amidst the lack of facilities, and increasing fatalities, a lot of celebrities have forward to help the country.





Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas put out a video as early as a few months back in order to raise awareness for the same. They urged not only their fans but the general population to donate to GiveIndia's fundraiser. The two celebrities themselves have donated to the cause. It's actually a commendable initiative, and Priyanka has been vocal about it earlier too. Actors such as Katrina Kaif also extended their support to the fundraiser.





Meanwhile, Priyanka and Nick released a new video in which they said that after the response to their Covid fundraiser, they were looking to fight hunger and malnutrition in India. They urged donations for this, but instead faced considerable backlash on social media for allegedly giving a "poor image of India" and depicting the country as having rampant malnutrition. The celebrity couple's words were accused of being misleading and misrepresentative. Don't you think it is a reach? Why are people dishing out criticism to those who are actually attempting to help?