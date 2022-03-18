Why are people obsessed with breakups in Bollywood?

When a Bollywood star is in a relationship with someone, the media and fans make it a big issue and when the couple separates also, the fans and media make it a big issue. Does this have anything to do with PR or are these fans genuinely concerned for the stars. In recent times, there are many rumors going around Shraddha and her long time boyfriend, Rohan, breaking up. I have always wondered, that, how does this concern to public. Even if they did break-up, I think as her fans we should give them some space to breath, what do you say?