Why are people targeting Samantha Ruth Prabhu for the divorce?

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya recently announced their separation. Yesterday, she issued a statement addressing what she said were 'false rumours' about her. She wrote: 'They say I had affairs, never wanted children, that I am an opportunist and now that I have had abortions.' Samantha said that she has been relentlessly attacked but promised that 'I will never allow this to break me.'

But why is she getting attacked when a divorce is a decision made with the consent of both parties? One of Samantha's friends said in an interview that the two were planning a baby so the rumour that she never wanted children is not true. People also tend to forget that she rejected the alimony amount of 200 crores from Naga's family.

So why this hate? Do you think this stems from the misogynistic mindset that people have? As in general, it's the woman who is only blamed in such cases.