Why are people trolling Shah Rukh Khan over his Simi Garewal interview after the Aryan case?

Shah Rukh Khan has been at the receiving end of relentless trolling ever since his son Aryan has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after they raided a cruise ship and obtained illegal drugs. Some have pointed out that SRK himself used to be a chain smoker and was into alcohol as well. In the middle of a storm, some people have managed to dig deep and have found a clip of SRK where he is saying that his son can do drugs after a certain age.

His interview from the show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal has been doing the rounds on social media. In the interview, Simi tells SRK: "I'm sure you're going to spoil your son." He joked and said, "No, not at all I've just told him when he is three or 4 years old he can run after girls, smoke as much as he wants, he can do drugs, he can have sex, he can womanise."

Now of course he was kidding but then people on the internet started saying that this is what he has been teaching his son all along. Your thoughts on this?