Why are Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor always compared and pit against each other?

They're both talented actors with differing capabilities, but for as long as one can remember, Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor have been pitted against each other. Not only by fans, but the comparisons have been drawn by the media as well. Obviously they're contemporaries but I don't see why there is constant competition based on who is the better actor between the two.





Just look at their filmography. Ranbir debuted in 2007 with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya alongside Sonam Kapoor. Ranveer started out in 2010 with Band Baaja Baarat paired with Anushka Sharma. Since then, both actors have had their share of ups and downs. Their approaches towards scripts and films have been different, and their method of acting is contrasting too. Where Ranveer has experimented with Lootera and gone on to establish success in SLB's films opposite Deepika Padukone, Ranbir has had very unique movies. He's not approached commercially entertaining movies, and opted for a Wake Up Sid, Tamasha, Barfi, and Sanju.





Ranveer and Ranbir don't seem to be chasing the same spot or type of movies, so why are they almost always compared?