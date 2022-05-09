Why are Salman and Katrina the cool exes?

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif share a cordial relationship. The two were last seen sharing the screen in the movie Bharat. In an interview, Katrina shared that she shares a respectful equation with Salman and never crosses the line with him. She said, "Salman is receptive to what you bring as an actor. When I came on the set, I was 1000 per cent prepared. Salman accorded me respect for that. He acknowledged that I had put in so much effort. We share a respectful equation. Honestly, I don't cross the line with him. People outside may not understand this. Ours is a healthy equation."





What do you think about the couple? Also, Salman Bhai Shaadi kab karenge yaar?