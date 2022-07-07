Why are Shamshera promotions all about Ranbir's fatherhood and Alia's career post-pregnancy?

Alia and Ranbir took the internet by storm. Ever since the couple announced their pregnancy there is non-stop talks and articles about the same. Be it Alia posting any picture on her Instagram or Ranbir promoting his new film Shamshera, the couple is bombarded with questions on the pregnancy. This has taken away the limelight from Ranbir's work. Do you think is fair? I think people should focus on asking the couple more professional questions rather than their personal life questions. Anywhere the actor goes to promote his film the only thing he's questioned is his excitement for fatherhood or how are he and Alia going to balance work and personal life after this.

Do you think this can lead Shamshera not to perform well at the box office? As no one is talking much about Ranbir's performance or the film's story.