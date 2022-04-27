Why are there no familiar regional film industries in north India in contrast to the south?

In India, many North Indians do not know any old Telugu actors. It won't be wrong to say that nowadays because of dubbing facilities and many movie channels, present-day actors are known to many North Indians. But Internationally I doubt it. In South Asia, many knew about Rajnikanth and because of Bahubali, many Southasians must be knowing Prabhas. Many Bengali and Malayalam movies are worldwide famous. Surely there is no doubt when we say regional movies are now Indian Cinema!