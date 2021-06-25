Why are we bashing only Bollywood for flaws that exist in South cinema as well?

Recently, Bollywood has drawn a lot of flak from the audience. The industry had always produced movies that were a little over the top and some even had ridiculous plotlines, but the criticism hasn't been louder than now. It's riddled with movies like Student Of The Year, Coolie No. 1, Love Aaj Kal 2, Race 3, Radhe, and what not. Apart from that, it has taken to churning out so many remakes that audiences are bored now.





Many of these Hindi remake source their content from regional cinema, especially from the South. This has led to frequent comparisons with Southern content and drawing parallels saying that the latter is better.





However, some of the elements bashed in Bollywood are present in the South as well. We talk of skin lightening in Bollywood, but the South too prefers to cast lead actress who are lighter skinned. There's flak for women having minimal roles in Bollywood movies, but things aren't very different in other industries too. Sruthi Hariharan has spoken about this and so has Parvathy Thiruvothu.





Do you also think that Bollywood has been made more of a scapegoat of when it comes to these issues because it's a more "visible" industry?