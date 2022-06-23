Why are we discussing pre-marital pregnancy, post-Alia Bhatt's pregnancy announcement?

We are living in 2022 and it is high time now that we actually open our minds a little bit. Just because Alia Bhatt got pregnant less than a year after her marriage, does it gives the right to people to discuss her 'Pre-marital pregnancy'?





Well, there have been speculations about her pregnancy announcement as usually till 3 months into the pregnancy, mostly no one shares the news of their baby because there is still a risk to the baby. And Alia Bhatt being open about her pregnancy is making people question the sudden marriage that Alia and Ranbir had. However, we should understand that it is a completely personal choice for them and as a couple, they are free to make their own choices regarding marriage or pregnancy.