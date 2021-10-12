Why are we expecting Akshay Kumar and Varun Dhawan to speak on the Aryan Khan case?

The self-proclaimed no. 1 critic who is known for his '2 rupee' acting, Kamaal R Khan has slammed actors like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Varun Dhawan among others for keeping mum on the arrest of Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan. He also said that in Bollywood nobody is a friend or an enemy. But KRK went on to praise Kangana Ranaut as she 'atleast speaks'.

But the thing is that there are many who have come out in support of Aryan and SRK like Zoya Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan, Dia Mirza, Vishal Dadlani, Raveena Tandon etc. And the fact that people like Akshay and Ajay sympathise with the current government and were the first to tweet when Rihanna's tweet regarding the farmer's protest became the news. We can't expect them to stand with SRK.

If we talk about others, they might have their reasons to keep mum. Some are scared, maybe some don't like SRK etc. We can't and we shouldn't expect celebs to speak up on issues we want them to. Last year when Rhea Chakraborty was hounded, very few came out in her support. So nothing has changed.