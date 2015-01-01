Why aren't Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor pairing up for a movie now?

Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor have previously collaborated. They've collaborated on four films: the first was a major flop, the second was a massive hit, the third fared okay, and the fourth was a humongous disaster. Yaadein, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Mujhse Dosti Karoge, and Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon, to name a few.





In terms of why they haven't worked together since part of the issue is that Hrithik Roshan is one of Bollywood's most picky actors. He's only done a few movies in his career (in comparison to other stars) - thus, if you don't do a lot of movies, there's not much chance of working with a more prolific actress, right? Second, reports that the two were dating circulated around the time of MPKDH, and those allegations persisted even after Hrithik got married and Kareena wedded Shahid Kapoor. So, if those rumours are true, one could say that this is why Hrithik and Kareena haven't collaborated. Maybe it's only to stay away from scandalous allegations that could cause problems in their personal lives.





But, I believe, a more important factor is that they haven't received many enticing proposals to collaborate on projects that appeal to them both. I heard there was a Sanjay Gupta film in the works in 2015 that would have reunited them, but it never materialised (probably Kaabil). So, if they ever do work again, we'll have to wait and see.