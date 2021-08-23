Why is Arjun Kapoor starring alongside Tabu, Konkana, Naseeruddin, Radhika Madan in Aasman Bhardwaj’s Kuttey?

Bollywood director Vishal Bhardwaj’s son Aasman Bhardwaj will make his Bollywood directorial debut with Kuttey starring extremely talented and acclaimed actors like Tabu, Konkana Sen Sharma, Tabu, Radhika Madan, Naseeruddin Shah, Shardul Bhardwaj, Kumkud Mishra and Arjun Kapoor. Yes, you read that right!

Arjun Kapoor will be playing a crucial role in the movie as well. For some reason, Arjun just doesn’t seem like the right fit in the movie. This could be because his co-stars are known for their supreme acting while the actor is known for his privilege as a product of nepotism. His recent movie, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar was loved by a lot of people but it still doesn’t put him at par with his co-stars’ acting abilities.

The poster of the movie which has men and women with dog heads has garnered a lot of attention. The multi-starrer cast will also work as a plus point for Kuttey. However, one thing that won’t be received well by the audience is Arjun Kapoor in the movie. Do you think it was the right decision to cast Arjun Kapoor in the movie? Won’t the other actors completely outshine Arjun?

Nevertheless, Kuttey is currently in its pre-production state and the shoot will begin by the end of 2021. The producers of the movie, Vishal Bhardwaj and Luv Ranjan are extremely excited for the movie.