Why Armaan Malik and Eric Nam’s collaboration is big for the Music industry?

A.R. Rahman in his NDTV interview talked about how India lost out on having an impact on the global music industry when he got his Oscar for Slumdog Millionaire. He emphasized on the fact that Indian musicians were in the spotlight for like three-four months immediately after the movie release but we missed the bus. In his Interview with Bombay times, he said “one should have aspirations and be ambitious. Look at the way Koreans are spending millions on marketing their music, and today, their music is almost mainstream. Everybody is talking about BTS- the South Korean Boy band! I don’t even understand that music, but it is so popular.”

And I believe that Armaan Malik is on the track to achieve what we missed out on then. He had a collaboration with K-pop Star Eric Nam and American musician KSHMR. The song is called Echo and it received ten million views in ten days making it a success. But no major news coverage is done to promote this song enough, it was only raged over in stan Twitter, a place for fandom communion. Armaan said that Echo was incepted even before the pandemic hit and he says that he met KSHMR in LA and he played few tracks for him. And Echo stuck with Armaan and around mid-2020 he had a little banter with Eric Nam on Twitter. And this little interaction paved way for their collab.

He further clarifies what his fears are going forward in such uncharted territory. He says that it is always unnerving to re-introduce and starting your musical journey from the beginning in this world of global pop. And his biggest fear is not failure rather it is not being able to express his true self. I believe that this risk he took really paid him well. He was invited to the K-pop virtual concert recently. It was aired yesterday.

I really think that if we use this opportunity to enter the global pop market in a few years Indian Songs might also be recognized as well as K-pop now.

Wishing Armaan all the best! And praying for his success!

Do let me know what you think about this?