Why ARMYs are concerned about safety issues during BTS' concerts?

BTS' "Permission To Dance On Stage LA" concerts are in full swing, the stadiums are stuffed with fans all over the world. there are various moments to capture from Jin's cute hairstyles to Jungkook's shirtless moves. However, it looks like ARMYs are not entirely content with the way the concerts are being arranged.





Many ARMYs showed their concern regarding the safety of the audience as there is no proper systematic arrangement. the vaccination cards and bags are not being checked properly, it is chaotic inside the stadiums and no proper care is being given. Many videos were shared, questioning the arrangements.





Especially after Travis Scott's concert where nine people died due to poor organization, ARMYs worries are justifiable. We hope the further concerts are held with proper care and caution. What are your thoughts on this?