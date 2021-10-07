Why is Aryan Khan attracting such a large amount of attention?

What had he been up to? Is it true that he used drugs? Is he on his way to prison? But why is it that everyone is so preoccupied with what Aryan Khan does or does not do? He's nothing more than a celebrity's child, despite the fact that he's the son of Bollywood's biggest star.

One would wonder what Aryan Khan has managed to make him the centre of attention now. He has yet to make his Bollywood debut and is not currently filming one. And, no offence, but Aryan Khan currently has no notable accomplishments. So, what's the big deal about his detention?

It turns out that if you're a Bollywood star, your personal life also becomes public property in some way. It's been debated ad nauseam how celebrities agree to be photographed wherever they go. Everything becomes a matter of discussion and photography, from who they are dating to what they wear on a grocery run.

The same can be said about Shah Rukh Khan. It's evident that wherever King Khan travels, he'll make headlines. His mere attendance at a small roadside vendor to get a cup of Kadak tea has made headlines — and properly so. Why? Because it's unlikely that Bollywood's biggest celebrity would stop by a Dhaba for chai. He has the ability to open a slew of dhabas around the country — or, better yet, the globe. He may have a personal chef follow him about in a fully functional RV, serving him fresh tea anytime he wants it.

Celebrities, like the rest of us, have a family. While their wives have the freedom to choose whether or not to remain in the public eye, their children do not have the same freedom. Is it ethical to photograph or follow them around wherever they go? Just because they're the offspring of a celebrity? Definitely not. Certainly not when they have made it plain that they do not want to be photographed through their conduct.

And that is just what Aryan Khan has been doing for the past few years. The paparazzi have seen the famous kid on several occasions. He, on the other hand, continued to do what he was going to do without acknowledging them.

Now is the time to spare him.