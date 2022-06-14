Why Ayan Mukerji always picks Ranbir Kapoor in all his movies?

Ayan Mukerji and Ranbir Kapoor are best friends for more than a decade now. Ayan has cast Ranbir for most of his movies, like Wake Up Sid!, Yeh Jaawani Hai Deewani, and now Brahmasthra. This friendship began when Ranbir and Ayan were working together for Wake Up Sid and today they're like families. Directors and producers have always said that they would prefer to work with an actor whom they're comfortable with because that makes their work easier. Whenever any reporter has questioned Ayan on why he prefers to work with Ranbir in comparison to other actors, he has always said that it's not only because Ranbir and he shares a good bond but is the fact that Ranbir is a great actor who makes the process easy. Now with Brahmasthra, Ayan unfolded the reason he chose to work with Ranbir again. "I guess a love story is there to talk about and the thing about Brahmastra that you won't realize right away, but I hope you will take away is, that in many ways, at its core, Brahmastra Part One is also a love story amongst being many other things and I guess that is a very natural and nice fit with Ranbir and Alia," he said.

There is no doubt that Ranbir and Alia are good actors but this time, Ayan has explored out of his horizon and added many big star cast names to this movie.