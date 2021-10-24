Why Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' trailer looks confusing on purpose?

I think Ayushmann Khurrana never fails to hit the right nerve and tries to always deliver amazing content through his movie choices. The trailer of his and Vani Kapoor's new movie, 'Chandigarh kare ashiqui' just came out and left the audience confused. It looks like a fun romantic drama until you realize it has a social issue hidden. Though the trailer itself does not reflect and clarifies the issue but hints are left here and there leaving us confused. Do you think this is a great strategy to keep the audience hooked?