Yes, we all know that the girls are amazing and it is YG's fault that they are holding them back. But this is exactly my point.

They are capable of doing amazing things but I haven't seen one thing that they did to make them this famous worldwide.

They hardly have songs let alone good ones, their dances are the easiest ones in K-Pop. Their songs sure are catchy but the lyrics are not as witty as fans think they are.

They just played their cards right and would they have been famous if they weren't from YG. The answer is a big NO!