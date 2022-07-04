Why Bollywood absolutely needs actors like Ranveer Singh!

He is not only versatile but can act effortlessly. Whenever he is on screen, it seems like he is the character and not playing a role. He does everything so effortlessly, be it the rich brat (Dil Dhadakne Do), the semi-educated womanizer (Band Baaja Baraat), or the charming con (Both Lootera and Ladies v/s Ricky Behl), or be it the Peshwa in his latest. If you look at the variety of movies he has done, you will surely understand why he seems to have the most promising future among all.





If you notice, the people who came almost at the same time as him have not even attained half the acknowledgement he has in the industry, like Varun Dhawan, Siddharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor and Tiger Shroff. These are still suffering to make a name while some have also become jokes many times, but Ranveer is always appreciated for his choice of roles and movies and of course his acting.