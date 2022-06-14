Why Bollywood can't make good superhero movies?

The idea that Indian film industries (not just Bollywood) have about superhero movies is wrong in my view. When it comes to superhero movies, they seem to forget that the script is the true hero. For example, consider the movie Bahubali. It is actually not a superhero movie, but in essence, it is. He is a king in the movie. At the same time, he is also a man and he can have weaknesses. But he does everything even the strongest man on earth can't do. This is where everything goes wrong in Indian cinema. So you can imagine how an actual superhero will be portrayed. Most of our Indian comics superheroes are with cringy costumes and didn't change with time.





It's about the creators. They forgot to execute it properly. They thought only some graphics and action sequences will give a hit they forgot that the story is important. Not only in Bollywood but in all languages in India they have tried at least 4 to 5 superhero movies but all the films driven to failure. And people's mindsets too. They love to hear stories about superheroes but are not willing to see them visually. But at the same time, some Hollywood superhero movies were successful in India. So, it's all about creators. They should concentrate on the story, proper execution and casting.﻿







