Why Bollywood ignored talented TV actors like Siddharth Shukla or Jennifer Winget?

The untimely and tragic death of actor Siddharth Shukla has shaken everyone to their core. He had tasted great success in the television industry by being a part of several popular shows and winning Bigg Boss 13. Like many, he also aspired to be a part of Bollywood and mentioned it in many interviews. Before Bigg Boss, he had done a supporting role Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt starrer 2014 film 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.'

Even though it was a small role, Siddharth's acting was praised by many. But after that, he did not get film offers. Like many popular TV actors, he was also ignored by Bollywood. There are exceptions like Shah Rukh Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput, and Radhika Madan. But they are exceptions and not a norm. Many believe that actors like Jennifer Winget and Drashti Dhami deserve to be a part of Bollywood.

So why is it that the film industry ignores these talented actors? Is it because of the medium which is looked down upon them?