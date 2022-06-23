Why Bollywood needs more actors like Ranbir Kapoor

Bollywood needs actors like Ranbir Kapoor, cause at least he is one of those actors who would choose a better script than just choosing those scripts which will have the potential of doing commercially well. Just like his wife, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor takes up challenges and experiments with his roles with different characters.

He is one of the few actors who has experimented with different kinds of films and roles. He is a versatile actor with bold career choices, whether in Besharam or Jagga Jasoos. He has good dancing skills as displayed in a few of his films and he is one of the most handsome heroes in the Hindi film industry.

If you see his movies like Wake up Sid, Rajneeti, Rockstar, Yeh Jawani Hain Deewani, you wouldn't be calling him an average actor. He was promising when he started his career and has delivered many good movies. Therefore, people like him for the potential he has and the cute looks of course!





Prove me right or wrong?!