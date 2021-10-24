Why Bollywood is scared to speak up about Aamir Khan, Prakash Jha and the Aryan Khan case?

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was granted bail yesterday in the Mumbai cruise drugs case. He was nabbed by the NCB officials on 3 October and was sent to Arthur Road Jail. Since then, his bail plea was rejected multiple times despite the fact that no contraband was found on him. Finally, he got bail which concludes this whole story.

Several industry people like Hansal Mehta, Sonu Sood, R. Madhavan, Pooja Bedi among others were vocal and in support of Aryan. But barring Hrithik Roshan, every big name was silent. The scene was much quieter when recently several Bajrang Dal activists destroyed the sets of Prakash Jha's web series 'Ashram' in Bhopal where the shooting was taking place. The militants inked Jha's face and beat several crew members stating that the show depicts Hindus in a bad light. Except for a few names, nobody spoke about it.

The same thing happened with Aamir Khan who was criticised for a tire ad he did by a BJP Karnataka politician, Anant Kumar Hegde, who showcased his hatred towards the minority and attacked Aamir as well as the tyre company for the ad. Why no one speaks up?