Why is Bollywood so insecure of South film industry after so many years of success?

Since all these interviews and articles are released on Bollywood films vs South film industry, I can't understand why should Bollywood be so insecure? I mean they have given some great hits and it's not like they're not recognized. In this film industry, every minute things change and Bollywood celebrities should understand this more than anyone. From Ajay Devgn to Nawazuddin, there have been so many controversial statements being made on this topic. Bollywood has some of the most iconic movies of Indian cinema and no one can either take it away or forget them. As a film industry everyone should be supportive of each other, don't you think?





Actors are having arguments on national language just because since a few years South film industry is producing great movies. I think Bollywood should focus more on their scripts than being insecure. They have to create some good content to keep their audience.