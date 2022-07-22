Why #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha is trending on Twitter?

Laal Singh Chaddha, the upcoming film starring Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, is currently trending on Twitter thanks to some irate internet users who are using the hashtag #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha and refusing to see the film.

This isn't the first time the hashtag has gained popularity. The controversy first surfaced in May 2022 when Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha's trailer was released. The actor's divisive comments were resurfaced by some Twitter users, which is why the hashtag #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha is now again trending on the microblogging platform. Due to a previous comment of hers, his co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan was also drawn into the drama. Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, is scheduled to be released on August 11, 2022.