Why is #BoycottShahRukhKhan trending on twitter?

If you open twitter you can see the #BoycottShahrukhkhan trending. This is going viral based on Shah Rukh Khan’s earlier statements regarding Pakistani cricketers. Shah Rukh’s statement that “Pakistani cricketers are the greatest players in the world” and “Pakistani cricketers are champions” is now getting attention and based on it Shah Rukh Khan’s pictures with Imran Khan have also gone viral on social media. Do you think this is fair and this hashtag should be trending?