Why Brands need to specify on products that are not suitable for acne prone skin? #BeautyTruthBomb

There are many ingredients that are not suitable for acne prone skin. Many moistures are made with an intend to hydrate but they often forget about the consumers with sensitive and acne prone skin. One major ingredient that a moisturizer should not have is Coconut oil. It is not suitable for oily and acne prone skin. My friends and I have tried many products that did not disclose their effects on specific skin type which leads to bad experiences! Why do brands don't mention this on their products? They can simple test this before and particularly state that the ingredients that are majorly added in the product can not be good with someone having oily skin. One example is Wow skin's coconut cream. Do you think this practice should be put in use?