Why breastfeeding in public is 'the TABOO' ?

It is scientifically proved that breastfeeding is good for both mother and the baby. However, in this 21st century also, breastfeeding is seen as an inappropriate act.

"The way to break the taboo is to do the taboo thing."

I really appreciate actress Neha Dhupia, who is putting all her efforts to enlighten people about the taboo of breastfeeding in public. Recently, Neha shares a picture where she was breastfeeding her baby boy on her Instagram handle and captioned it "#freedomtofeed".

The actress has been actively spreading awareness about breastfeeding and how it needs to be normalised from the time she gave birth to her first child in 2018.

Earlier in an interview, Neha elaborates that her intention is to make it easier for the mother. She also mentioned about the time when she had to go inside the toilet of an aircraft because she didn’t want to make other people uncomfortable as she could sense that they were getting uncomfortable. According to her, we should normalise it and stop sexualising it or making a big deal out of it. After all, it’s her child’s nutrition and she should be able to provide it in a most comfortable space.

The actress, actions and reasons to stand against this taboo are extremely valued. Much respect and love to her.

Also, Breastfeeding in public should be recognized as a human right not just as a feminist issue. People should understand that breasts are not just sexual but also a functional organ which contributes in nourishing babies.

What are your opinion on breastfeeding in public?