why the BTS BE album should not be Album of the year?

Before hating on this read it completely.

BTS is loved all over the world and they have a very strong fanbase. All the Albums and singles they release are selling like hotcakes but what is bothering me as a music lover is that sometimes they are overshadowing really good other artists and albums because ARMY streams so well.

BTS put out BE in the middle of the pandemic and it has some good tracks like life goes on, blue and grey etc but is it worth being called album of the year?





No. MOTS7 deserved it because it was the best album and all the tracks were so good. BE felt very generic and very rushed. it was not what I usually expect from BTS. Life goes on is not anything like a spring day.

twice's eyes wide Open album and Hwasa's Maria EP were better and deserve more in my opinion.





I am not saying that BE was bad, it was not just anything exceptional.





what is your opinion?











