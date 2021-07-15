Why BTS is winning the fashion game among all other celebrities?

BTS are global superstars who are adored and loved by the fanbase ARMY all over the world. But just being a popular band does not get you titles such as top models. V aka Kim Taehyung of the band was recently crowned as the Forbes Korea Top Model and it was announced that he will have an exclusive two-page promotion in Forbes Korea Magazine. And this is not the first time the band has been recognized as a Fashion icon; they also walked the Runaway for Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall-Winter collection in Seoul. Louis Vuitton also announced them as the Global Ambassadors.





Their Fashion history also includes an exclusive performance outfit created for them by Dior’s Kim Jones for their world tour Love Yourself: Speak Yourself. Louis Vuitton’s Abloh said that the inclusion of the band into their brand “adds a new modern chapter to the house” and it merges luxury with contemporary culture.





Vogue magazine calls BTS the “style Chameleons” who can rock any look they are given. With all the attention that they are getting international brands are fighting to get them to at least take a look at them but the band remains stoic and chooses what they want to wear to create their own fashion individualities.





For their 2019 Grammy appearance, they chose classic tuxedos by Korean designers Jaybeak Couture and Kim Seo Ryong bringing recognition to homegrown small brands.

Hedi Slimane of Celine is known for being very selective with who gets to wear his collections and he decked BTS from top to toe Celine for their MAMA appearance in 2019.





BTS started their journey from the bottom, they wore cheap knockoffs of branded clothes to their performances and this is the main reason why they stay true to their authentic self, creating and experimenting with their own fashion styles. RM is known for his Chic and Cool style while J-hope leans towards a more luxurious and streetwear style. BTS wears pastels and Flower patterns with confidence which puts a more traditional tough masculine look to shame. They have rocked dangly earrings, chokers, skirts and even silk in professional settings. The ambiguous and more androgynous looks make them appealing to these fashion houses which work day and night to create looks that can blur the lines of gender. So, it is no wonder that BTS is praised and adored by hundreds of fashion houses and designers all over the world.





what do you think? are they Fashion Icons?