Why BTS X Megan Thee Stallion collab has the American rapper fighting with her company?

Megan Thee Stallion is one of the most famous female American rappers. She previously had collaborations with so many huge pop artists and all of them were huge hits. And now she is stepping her game up and doing another collaboration with K-pop giants BTS.





To celebrate the huge success of BTS's song Butter, the band has planned to release a remix version of Butter with Megan Thee Stallion featured on it. The remix version of Butter is supposed to release this Friday. But Megan Thee Stallion's company 1501 Certified Entertainment is allegedly blocking her from releasing the song.





Magan Thee Stallion has filed a petition in Texas County Court seeking Immediate relief from the court before this Friday or she might suffer "irreparable damage" to her career.

Her action is understandable as BTS are the most popular boyband in the world right now and many artists are dreaming of having a collaboration with them. And to block such an amazing opportunity is like putting your career at risk.





Megan has said in her petition that " If not allowed to release a new track this Friday on which she is the featured artist in a remix with BTS song called "Butter", her music career will suffer irreparable damage, including a devastating impact to her relationships with her fans and with other recording artists in the music."