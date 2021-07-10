Why cannot we watch Black Widow even if we have Disney+ Hotstar's subscription?

Are you feeling the same blues as me because of not getting to watch Black Widow today? Well, Marvel movies are supposed to come on Disney+ Hotstar. So, why different this time? You might be thinking, even if you have the premier membership, why you cannot watch it?





Well, the film has been released today, but Indian Marvel fans, you might just have to wait a little longer as Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow will be releasing on October 6 on Disney+ Hotstar, as per the reports say.





For North America and other places, people can watch the movie on Disney+ under its Premiere Access section for $30, today itself but for Indian fans- it's a no! This decision was taken on the grounds of the current situation that says no theatre halls will be open.





So wait for a few months, and in October, all of the Disney+ subscribers will be able to enjoy Black Widow on the OTT platform. If you haven't already downloaded from Torrent (sssh.. I didn't say anything).