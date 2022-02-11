Why can't Kangana chill for once?

Yesterday, Kangana took to her Instagram handle and took a dig at Deepika's new movie, Gehraiyaan. She said "I'm also a millennial but I identify and understand this kind of romance... in the name millennial/ new age/ urban movies don't sell trash pls... bad movies are bad, no amount of skin or pornography can save it.. it's a basic fact koi gehraiyaan wali baat nahi."

Now I can't understand why is she always behind Deepika. That women has earned everything today, on her own.

Gehraiyaan is such a beautiful movie. The depth and rawness is so beautiful. The movie shows you how actually the world is!