Why can't male actors like Akshay Kumar or Salman Khan play supporting roles in a female-led film?

In Bollywood, actresses have been doing supporting roles in films where they don't really have much to do. It's all about the hero and the heroine is basically just reduced to a prop. This has been going on for ages. But when it comes to a female-led story, we don't see any A-list male actor doing the same thing.

We won't see a Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar or Ajay Devgn, etc doing a small or supporting role in a film like 'Queen', 'Kahaani' or 'NH10.' These types of roles are played by lesser-known but good actors. So why can't an actor do a small or role in a film where they are not the center of the story?

Is it because they don't want the limelight to be taken away by an actress? I feel if that happens, it will be good for the industry as a whole and it will also give a boost to women-centric films. What are your thoughts on this matter?