Why can't some star kids choose other professions?

Almost every other day we get to read about the up-and-coming star kids who will get a grand launch in a big-budget Bollywood film. Names like Shanaya Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and Suhana Khan have been enjoying the limelight much before their debut. I personally don't hate starkids but what fills me with rage is when a mediocre actor from a film family manages to have a long and comparatively successful career.

So I wonder why can't such star kids choose another profession after realising that acting is not their cup of tea? Most of them are from an affluent family and can easily venture into other territories like business or politics etc.

So why torture the audience and yourself also and do something you are clearly not good at? I am saying that someone like Ananya Panday or Arjun Kapoor can't act, but they are still getting films. Even if they enjoy what they do, they are eating out the opportunities for talented outsiders.

What are your views on this?