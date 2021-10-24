Why can't starkids be honest about their privilege and not create fake struggle stories?

We all know how rampant nepotism is in the Bollywood film industry. Almost every other day, we hear the news that someone's son/daughter/grandson/granddaughter or niece is getting launched in some film. These starkids start out with the job of an AD on sets and then get a smooth launch pad in a big production house.

On the other hand, it takes years of struggle for an outsider to achieve the same. Despite knowing this, star kids generally tend to talk about how they have 'struggled' and how it's not easy for them. Be it Ananya Panday's remark in a 2019 interview, or the story of how Rohit Shetty cast Sara Ali Khan in Simmba because she reached out to him at his office, it seems that they remain ignorant.

But why is it hard for them to acknowledge the upper hand they enjoy? What do you think?