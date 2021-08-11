Why Cetaphil Products Are Not Good For Our Skin? #BeautyTruthBomb

Cetaphil brand manufactures its cleansers, moisturizer, face wash and, other skincare products. Many people say that Cetaphil is good for skincare products but I was not satisfied after using their products.

I have used the Cetaphil cleanser. This cleanser contains eight ingredients - cetyl alcohol, water, propylene glycol, stearyl alcohol, sodium lauryl sulfate, propylparaben, butylparaben, methylparaben. It does not contain any of the natural ingredients which will help to protect our skin from any damage and strengthen our skin barrier. My skin is sensitive so when I used this cleanser it dried out my skin quickly and also got many pimples on my face. Make sure that it suits your skin too.

All three parabens, sodium lauryl sulfate, and propylene glycol are the ingredients that we should avoid using on our skin. This brand does not contain any single beneficial ingredient for our skin. Parabens are a set of preservatives being phased out for likely health risks as it can lead to breast cancer. Sodium lauryl sulfate is a foaming agent which can cause any skin barrier and also can irritate your eyes. Propylene glycol is a common humectant that has a chemical penetration into the bloodstream and skin.

So, everyone do try the other brand which is chemical-free and suit on your skin.