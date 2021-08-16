Why Cube Entertainment is the worst in Idol management?

Cube Entertainment is home to some of the most popular idol groups such as G-Idle, CLC, BTOB, Pentagon etc. They are the company with some of the most talented and all-rounded idols, even their disbanded idol groups like 4minute and Beast are still considered as legends and aces of kpop. 4minute’s Hyuna and Beast’s Hyunseung formed ‘Trouble Maker’ the first Kpop subunit that crossed the strict Girlgroup and Boygroup boundaries. Cube also has the most amount of self-producing and self-writing idols. But then what makes them worst?





It is not the quality of the music or even the behaviour of their idol groups but rather the way Cube is managing these idols. They disbanded 4minute when they still had so much potential and they doing the same with CLC again. Cube has officially stopped all the group activities for CLC. When Hyuna and E-dawn announced their relationship Cube forcefully expelled them and made them cancel their contract and pay a fine. BTOB and Pentagon are monster groups with immense potential but they aren’t given that many opportunities or comebacks.





They even had Yeonjun from TXT as their Trainee and LE from EXID was also their trainee. Cube is popularly known as a company with excellent talent acquisition and training staff but very bad PR staff. And with the way they are handling their artists, it does seem true.