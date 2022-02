Aditya Chopra's Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge was the peak of Shahrukh Khan and Kajol's career. From the songs to the dialogues to the jokes to the acting, this movie was very much near perfection and anyone who is a fan of Bollywood loves this movie including me.

The supporting cast, specially the late Amrish Puri were fantastic and deserve more than just a special credit of their own.





What are your thoughts about DDLJ?