Why is Dhairya Karwa absent from the Gehraiyaan promotions? All you need to know about him #AzaadiLikhneKi

I'm sure you've all seen the trailer for Gehraiyaan and wondered who the other lead actor, Dhairya, is. He is seen in the trailer but not in the Promotions? Is he being kept out of the promotional event because he isn't as well-known as the rest of the cast?

The first look at Dhairya Karwa, who plays a vital part opposite Naseeruddin Shah, Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ananya Panday, has everyone on the edge of their seats.

So, who is Dhairya Karwa, and how did he land a role in a film directed by Shakun Batra? The Indian actor, who was born and reared in Rajasthan, went to Delhi for his undergraduate studies before moving to Mumbai for his post-graduate studies. However, fate had other ideas for him, and he began modelling and then went to acting school.

In the classic war film Uri: The Surgical Strike, he played Captain Sartaj Singh Chandok. Later, he appeared in one episode of Amazon Prime Video's popular series Made in Heaven. Prior to Gehraiyaan, Dhairya Karwa starred alongside Deepika Padukone's husband Ranveer Singh in the newly released film 83. Ravi Shastri was played by the actor in the film.

He was also announced as a Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA) actor by Karan Johar, who shared a video on social media and described him as having "a vibe that can grab you in an instant!"

Do you believe it's fair to keep him out of promotions?