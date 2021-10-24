Why did Aamir Khan asked Kareen Kapoor Khan to audition for her role in Laal Singh Chaddha?

I think this would surprise a lot of people because a star like Kareena Kapoor Khan is far away from the word "auditions" She did not even audition for her first movie. Aamir khan is a perfectionist and wanted Kareena Kapoor Khan to audition for her role in his upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha. She said she didn't mind this thing as she knows it was for a good reason and happily agreed to audition. Are you excited to see her in the movie?