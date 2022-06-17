Why did Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stop acting?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is the epitome of grace and beauty. The actress debuted in the film industry after the release of a Mani Ratnam film, Iruvar, in 1957. To no surprise, the audience enjoyed the film and the film received many awards. From then on Aishwarya did not stop and kept signing films but now well, the case is the opposite. It's been a few years since we have seen Aishwarya on-screen nor have we heard about her signing any film in recent.

Her upcoming film, Ponniyin Selvan is going to release later this year. The film is going to be based on a historical novel. Apart from this, we do get to see Aishwarya making an appearance at events.